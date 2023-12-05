LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries in the south valley.

According to a release, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash in the area of South Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road.

Police said a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the area. Medical personnel took the pedestrian to a local hospital. Police said the pedestrian’s injuries were life-threatening. The driver of the vehicle is still on the scene.

Police said to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.