LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a use of force incident that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

According to police, a video of the incident is circulating on social media.

Police said the incident began when officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Washington and Oasis avenues on Tuesday morning.

When police arrived, they found a man injured from stab wounds. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police said they also made contact with a female suspect who had attacked two other people with a knife at a park.

When police tried to detain the woman, they say she punched one of the officers.

The suspect was then taken into custody, according to police.

As part of the investigation, the use of force is being reviewed to ensure all tactics and force used by officers were within department policies, police stated in a release.