LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured at a Jack in the Box restaurant in the northeast Las Vegas valley.
It occurred Thursday evening just after 5:30 p.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road.
Initially, police received calls from several people reporting a man had been shot.
When officers arrived they found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition, police stated.
Two other victims were also located and are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are now investigating the scene of the crime.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.