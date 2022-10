Francis H. Cortney Junior High School was placed on lockdown Oct. 18 following a shooting investigation in the area. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting at a residence near the southeast valley Tuesday.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Tipper Ave. near Nellis Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue.

Francis H. Cortney Junior High School was placed on lockdown Oct. 18 following a shooting investigation in the area. (KLAS)

A nearby school was shut down out of “an abundance of caution,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were released.

This is a developing story.