LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting after a man drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Metro police.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 5400 block of West Cheyenne Avenue near Rancho Drive for reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived they did not find a victim. The victim was later found at a local hospital where he drove himself with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim is in stable condition, police said.

This is the second shooting Metro police investigated Sunday night, with the first in Downtown Las Vegas.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.