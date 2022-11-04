LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Metro SWAT team officer shot and killed a man Friday night who had taken a hostage and who was wanted in a fatal shooting earlier that day, police said.

The hostage was safely separated from the man before the fatal shooting at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road, west of South Jones Boulevard, in the southwest valley, according to Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The episode unfolded after Metro police went to a house on the 200 block of Kipling Street, south of West Washington Avenue and west of Michael Way, at about 12:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting inside the home, Johansson said.

A man was found inside with gunshots wounds and was pronounced dead by medical personnel, Johansson said.

“Through the investigation we were able to identify who the suspect was, but we also learned that he had taken a hostage,” Johannson said.

Johannson said police also learned the man and the hostage were about 4 miles south of Kipling Street house, near 6200 Spring Mountain Road.

SWAT team officers responded and “were able to take the victim hostage into custody unharmed, thankfully,” Johannson said.

Then a SWAT team officer shot the suspect, Johannson said.

The gender of the hostage was not disclosed by police, and Johannson did not answer questions at a news briefing late Friday night. Police also did not provide a specific time for the second shooting, but it appeared to be several hours after the shooting on Kipling Street.

In a news release, Metro said it was the 12th officer-involved shooting this year. As per department policy, the release said the identity of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours.

Police investigate officer-involved shooting near Spring Mountain (Photo: KLAS).

More information on both shootings will be released after 72 hours, he said.

Anyone with more information can contact Metro’s force investigation team, 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.