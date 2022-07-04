LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said they were investigating an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning.

The shooting involving police was reported in the 600 block of North Bruce Street, which is near Bonanza Road not far from downtown.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

A person was in custody, police said.

More information on what led up to the shooting was expected to be released early Monday.

