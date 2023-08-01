LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police were investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two people were found dead in a Summerlin home, police say.

According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 2800 block of Crown Ridge Drive, near Del Webb and North Rampart boulevards, on July 31 at around 12:55 p.m.

The release stated that the initial call was for a welfare check.

Arriving officers found an unresponsive man and woman inside the home. Medical personnel responded and pronounced both dead at the scene.

Through the investigation, LVMPD Homicide detectives determined that the man shot his wife and then himself.

The identity of the man and woman, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on their website.