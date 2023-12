LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fight involving multiple juveniles at a shopping center in Summerlin.

It took place at Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday around 7 p.m., according to police.

8 News Now Investigators report that some of the juveniles were seen fighting with officers.

Additional officers were also called to the scene to help clear out the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.