Las Vegas police investigate in-custody death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday night.

Police say a Metro corrections officer was making visual inspections of cells when he noticed an inmate on the ground suffering from an apparent medical episode. Officials say the officer called for medical help, but the inmate started to struggle.

The inmate was handcuffed and put in the recovery position, which is designed to keep a person’s airway clear and open, according to police.

As medics were tending to the inmate, he passed out. The medics started life-saving measures, but the inmate died at CCDC.

Police did not release the name of the inmate, but said he was booked into CCDC on Sept. 3, 2021, on a felony warrant for domestic violence on a pregnant victim.

The identification of the man, as well as his cause of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.