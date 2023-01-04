Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Harry Reid Int’l Airport. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Harry Reid International Airport, they said Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed that a homicide took place in the 500 block of East Pamalyn Avenue, near South Bermuda and Pilot roads, around 7:52 a.m.

No other details were released, but police will hold a news conference to provide more information later Wednesday morning.

