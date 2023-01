LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide in the southwest Las Vegas valley, north of Durango High School.

Around 12:20 p.m., police respond to an assault and battery with a weapon call in the 7100 block of Topeka Drive near Tropicana and Rainbow Boulevard in Spring Valley, according to police.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation check back for updates.