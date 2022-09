LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a homicide near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue.

A woman who appeared to be experiencing homelessness was found on a sidewalk suffering from multiple stab wounds just before 7 a.m., police said.

She was described as a white woman in her 70s.

Although the woman was found at that time, police said they don’t know when the crime happened.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.