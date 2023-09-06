LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At least one person is dead after a crash in the southeast valley on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a crash occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at around 9:48 a.m. The crash happened in the area of Flamingo Road and Mcleod Drive.

According to police, the crash involved a motorcycle and a sedan. Police called it a fatal crash, but did not say how many people died or what vehicles they were in.

This is an ongoing investigation.