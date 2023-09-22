LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a possible pipe bomb explosion was reported in a residential area in the west valley.

It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Friday at a home in the 300 block of Davenport Lane near Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive, police said.

A male victim was found with significant injuries to his upper body and face.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating a home near Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive after reports of an explosion. (KLAS)

The Las Vegas Fire Department and Armor unit were investigating the incident Friday night.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.