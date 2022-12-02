LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man called police Friday night to report that he fatally stabbed another man in self-defense at a southeast valley apartment complex, Metro said.

Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section said the stabbing at the complex on the 4300 block of Boulder Highway, south of South Lamb Boulevard, was reported in a 911 call at 7:19 p.m.

When officers got to the complex, they found the man who made the call and took him into custody, Johansson said. They also found the other man with stab wounds, and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, he said.

Johansson said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and he did not know if the victim was armed. The two men, both white and in their 60s, were in the victim’s apartment when the stabbing happened, he said.

“What we’re being told is that they might have had a relationship in the apartment complex of not liking each other,” he said.

Police have not made an arrest on any charge, Johansson said. “It’s too early to tell,” he said. He also said that the claim of self-defense would be taken into consideration as police investigate.