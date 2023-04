LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a shooting in the west Las Vegas valley, police said.

On Wednesday around 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a report of someone being shot in the 700 block of Bloomingfield Lane near Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive. When they arrived they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police investigate deadly shooting near Buffalo and Alta Drive (KLAS)

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.