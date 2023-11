LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run crash in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

On Tuesday around 10:42 p.m., officers responded to the area of Flamingo Road and Buffalo Drive after a report of a crash.

Police said a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then left the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to RTC Southern Nevada, all lanes at Flamingo Road and Buffalo Drive are closed.