LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a deadly crash near Nellis Air Force base on Friday evening.

It happened at approximately 6:24 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Metro police say a single vehicle hit a curb and rock.

The male driver of the vehicle was then taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Nellis Air Force Base security forces requested Las Vegas Metro police to assist in the investigation.

This is a developing story check back for updates.