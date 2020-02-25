Las Vegas police investigate an alleged sexual assault following Facebook post

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating an alleged sexual assault after a Facebook post went viral showing an older man with a girl who appears to be a minor.

According to Metro police, the Facebook post was reported to them and it is part of an “active and ongoing investigation.”

At this time, it is unknown the relationship between the man and girl and if any crime has been committed.

The girl’s photo has received the attention of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota where a girl named Serenity Dennard was reported missing more than a year ago when she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home Society.