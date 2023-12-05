LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building after hitting several other vehicles in the southwest valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a vehicle crashed into a building in the 10000 block of West Flamingo Road, near South Hualapai Way at around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the vehicle hit multiple other vehicles before hitting the building. They said impairment is not suspected and no injuries were reported at the time of publication.

This is an ongoing investigation.