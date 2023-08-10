LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found on the sidewalk outside of Metro Headquarters Thursday morning.

According to the LVMPD, on Thursday, Aug. 10, medical personnel called Metro Dispatch at around 8 a.m. after a body was found on the sidewalk in the 400 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Alta Drive.

The 400 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard is the address for LVMPD’s headquarters.

Police said that medical personnel reported a “deceased individual” on the sidewalk outside of Metro Headquarters. Officers responded and found a woman, who was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.