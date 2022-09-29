Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating three separate incidents they said are related to a shooting early Thursday morning 9/29. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police detectives are investigating three separate incidents they said are related to a shooting early Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Flamingo Circle and Las Vegas Boulevard. About half an hour later, someone called to report that his brother was shot at I-15 and Flamingo, according to police.

At 3:45 a.m., a man was dropped off at Sunrise Hospital suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Only one victim was believed to be shot and he is expected to survive.

No other details about the investigation were provided.

A crash was also reported at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning near I-15 and Flamingo in which Metro officers were also seen walking around the scene with flashlights. That crash has not been confirmed to be related to this incident.

This is a developing story.