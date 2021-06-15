Las Vegas police investigate 3 overnight, unrelated incidents involving gunfire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating three separate incidents involving gunfire that happened late Monday night.

One shooting occurred in the south valley, and two other events involving shots fired occurred in the west and east parts of town. Police provided the following details about each incident.

South valley shooting:

Around 10:15 p.m., a group of individuals were involved in a fight near Wigwam Avenue and Maryland Parkway. At some point, police say, one or more suspects pulled out a gun and fired shots.

Two men sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the department.

Several bystanders heard the shots and ran to Desert Bloom Park. The suspect(s) are outstanding. Police are investigating what caused or motivated the shooting.

Shots fired in west valley:

Police say several people called 9-1-1 around 9 p.m. to report that they heard gunfire in a neighborhood west of Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive.

When officers responded to the scene, a man reported that he was shot at by an unknown suspect(s) in two vehicles.

The victim was not injured, according to police. The suspect(s) left the area before officers arrived and are still outstanding.

Shots fired in east valley:

A verbal argument that started at a convenience store in the east valley escalated into a crash that ended with shots being fired.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue.

Police say two men where in a vehicle when they were shot at. They were not injured, but the gunfire did hit the vehicle, but neither were injured.

Two suspects were taken into custody at the scene.