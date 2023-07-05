LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are cautioning the public to be aware of imposter scams that oftentimes target local businesses.

Imposter scams are a type of fraud where scammers pretend to be someone of

importance to steal money or sensitive information from a victim.

Fraud works by exploiting the trust of the victim by creating a convincing story designed to make the person feel like they are dealing with a legitimate organization or individual. Once the victim has been convinced that they are dealing with a legitimate individual, the scammers

request money, sensitive information, or ask the victim to install software on their computer

or phone.

What to look out for

Scammers can create a sense of urgency

Convince employees to act before they can realize it is a scam

Scammers will make multiple calls to the same business until they get an employee who will do what is being requested to complete the scam

Those who suspect they have been a victim of a scam or have been experiencing an increased

number of calls related to an imposter scam, please write down the phone number, email,

or any information being provided by the scammer. This will help detectives attempt to

locate and identify the individual(s) involved. Those in need of help can provide information to LVMPD Financial Crimes by calling 702-828-3483 or by emailing financialcrimes@lvmpd.com.