The barricade of a homicide suspect has shut down a major artery of traffic in Las Vegas Monday, police officials said. | Photo: KLAS

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said a man who is accused of killing his wife before leading police on a chase and barricading himself inside his vehicle Monday morning is facing an open murder charge.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on July 24 at around 12:24 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 9800 block of Shadow Grove Avenue after a man in his 20s flagged down an officer near Sahara Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.

He told police his sister, also in her 20s, had called him from inside the house and told him their mom was being strangled. When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 40s with several stab wounds, police said.

Medical personnel pronounced her dead on the scene.

According to a release, detectives were able to identify the suspect as her husband, 62-year-old Alexander Fitzgerald Marshall. Police said they believe there was a fight between the husband and wife that lead to him allegedly stabbing her.

Marshall had left the scene in a maroon Nissan pickup truck by the time police had arrived. Police located him near Highway 215 and Pecos Road where he had barricaded himself in his vehicle.

LVMPD SWAT took Marshall into custody shortly after 5:30 a.m. and then taken to an area hospital to treat “self-inflicted injuries,” police said.

The incident caused traffic to shut down early Monday morning in both directions on the highway. Around 9:00 a.m., traffic flowed smoothly in the area, with all lanes re-opened.

Marshall was booked in absentia into the Clark County Detention Center for Open Murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released

by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.