Las Vegas Metro police name Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr. as suspect in deadly shooting on Aug. 13, 2023 (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police have named a suspect in the case of a shooting that left a woman dead in the southwest valley on Sunday.

Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr., 40, was identified as the suspect on Monday following a shooting in the 9000 block of Palmas Altas Street near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache roads on Aug. 13.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Falsetta. He is considered armed and dangerous.

When officers arrived at the home on Sunday they found the unresponsive woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

On Sunday, police said, the daughter of the victim called 911 and stated that she found her mother dead inside her bedroom.

When officers arrived they discovered that the victim was injured from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

On Monday, police said they urged the community to contact police immediately if they had information on Flasetta’s whereabouts by calling (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or online.