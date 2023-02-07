LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will be hosting First Tuesday events at neighborhood police stations across the valley.
First Tuesday events are designed to bring residents and officers together to talk about issues that directly impact the community and their quality of life. Topics and locations vary, so officers can address concerns that are specific to each neighborhood.
The locations and topics for the Feb. 7 events are as follows:
Bolden Area Command
- Topic: Love and Online Dating Scams
- Location: Accent at Rainbow Apartments, 6666 W. Washington Ave.
- Time: 5:30 p.m.
Enterprise Area Command
- Topic: Fraud Detail: Phishing Scam Prevention
- Location: Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Ln.
- Time: 6 p.m.
Northwest Area Command
- Topic: Auto Theft Prevention
- Location: 2480 Maverick St.
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
Summerlin Area Command
- Topic: Crime Tips and Trends
- Location: Starbright Theatre, 2215 W. Thomas Ryan Blvd.
- Time: 5:30 p.m.
Northeast Area Command
- Topic: Fighting Tagging/Graffiti
- Location: 3750 Cecile Ave.
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
Southeast Area Command
- Topic: Understanding the Internal Affairs Bureau
- Location: 3675 E. Harmon Ave.
- Time: 5:00 p.m.
South Central Area Command
- Topic: Meet the new Captain: Greg Munson
- Location: Flamingo Library, 1401 E. Flamingo
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
Spring Valley Area Command
- Topic: Fraud Prevention: Recognize, Reject, Report!
- Location: Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Rd.
- Time: 5:30 p.m.
Downtown Area Command
- Topic: Meet the new Captain: Brandon Oris
- Location: 621 N. 9th St.
- Time: 6 p.m.
All February First Tuesday events are open to the public.