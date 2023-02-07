LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will be hosting First Tuesday events at neighborhood police stations across the valley.

First Tuesday events are designed to bring residents and officers together to talk about issues that directly impact the community and their quality of life. Topics and locations vary, so officers can address concerns that are specific to each neighborhood.

The locations and topics for the Feb. 7 events are as follows:

Bolden Area Command

Topic: Love and Online Dating Scams

Location: Accent at Rainbow Apartments, 6666 W. Washington Ave.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Enterprise Area Command

Topic: Fraud Detail: Phishing Scam Prevention

Location: Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Ln.

Time: 6 p.m.

Northwest Area Command

Topic: Auto Theft Prevention

Location: 2480 Maverick St.

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Summerlin Area Command

Topic: Crime Tips and Trends

Location: Starbright Theatre, 2215 W. Thomas Ryan Blvd.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Northeast Area Command

Topic: Fighting Tagging/Graffiti

Location: 3750 Cecile Ave.

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Southeast Area Command

Topic: Understanding the Internal Affairs Bureau

Location: 3675 E. Harmon Ave.

Time: 5:00 p.m.

South Central Area Command

Topic: Meet the new Captain: Greg Munson

Location: Flamingo Library, 1401 E. Flamingo

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Spring Valley Area Command

Topic: Fraud Prevention: Recognize, Reject, Report!

Location: Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Rd.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Downtown Area Command

Topic: Meet the new Captain: Brandon Oris

Location: 621 N. 9th St.

Time: 6 p.m.

All February First Tuesday events are open to the public.