LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police hosted a special neighborhood walk on Thursday in an effort to help build unity within the community.

It took place at Dean Petersen Elementary School near Twain Avenue and Cambridge Street.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s South Central Area Command hosted the event.

The area command is known to have a high crime rate which is why police said they were holding the event.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill joined Clark County Commissioners, community organizations, and volunteers to build relationships with people in the area.

During the walk officers and volunteers visited with community members and businesses along the route to hear about their needs.

“Being able to go into the community to let them know we are here for them. Because it’s not the majority of the community that has problems or causes problems,” Kristi Barile with LV Reach Community Outreach Center told 8 News Now.

Police also added that it is important to get out into the community during events such as this and make the department’s presence known.