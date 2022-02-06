Las Vegas police hold event kids ‘cruisin’ with cops Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers traded in their patrol cars for go-karts this weekend.

“I want them to have fun as always,” Tanisha Gilmore, a mother, said. “It’s been a rough two years. So getting out to do something like this with the kids in the community, having the police present, I just want it to be fun for all.”

Bolden officers interacted with the youth in our community Sunday at the Las Vegas Mini Gran Prix located at 1401 N. Rainbow Blvd.

“This exposes them as well, to make sure we have a good report with the police. It’s not always all bad,” Gilmore added.

Families enjoyed games, food, rides, and photo shoots with officers.

“Really build those relationships and trust on a different perspective rather than a call for service or a car stop or something you’d traditionally see on T.V,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Captain Timothy Hatchett said.

Metro police are looking for new ways to meet with the community monthly, from little league baseball and soccer teams to first Tuesday events.