LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are revealing more details on a newly formed team to help address the increase in reckless driving and street racing across the valley.

Metro will host a virtual First Tuesday event on Tuesday, March 1, at 6 p.m. on its Facebook page.

(Credit: LVMPD Facebook page)

The newly formed Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail team, also known as RAID will focus on reckless driving cases, intersection takeovers, street racing, and destruction on local roadways.

According to police, the newly formed team is already making arrests, and towing cars involved in these issues.

At Tuesday’s event, police will also share with the public the new way they can help track down reckless drivers and help police.