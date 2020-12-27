Las Vegas police, firefighters rescue man from lake in Desert Shores community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local police officers and firefighters came to the rescue Sunday morning after a man, reportedly suicidal, was swimming in a lake in the west valley’s Desert Shores community.

According to Las Vegas police, the man was in “some type of emotional distress, was yelling about death and was refusing to swim ashore,” in a body of water near Regatta Drive and Mariner Driver.

Officers and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue formulated a plan to de-escalate the situation with a rescue boat.

Man rescued from lake on Sunday, Dec. 27. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

Man rescued from lake on Sunday, Dec. 27. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

Due to the temperature of the water, police say personnel had to act quickly. They contacted the man in the water and he agreed to get into the boat. He was taken into custody without incident, police say.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where police say he will be treated for his “exposure to water and a mental evaluation.”