LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters faced off in a charity soccer match to raise funds for youth soccer programs.

The game was held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Clark High School soccer field, and hosted by Nevada Youth Soccer Association (NYSA).

Money was raised for both youth soccer scholarships through NYSA, as well as Clark High School programs.

The match saw 10 youth soccer players serve as referees and coaches for the competing teams. For each of the eight goals made, local businesses NV Capital Corp. and Blackmon Home Loans donated $100.

“In the end, the police team pulled off the win,” said NYSA Executive Director Melanie Stafford. “We are grateful for both teams and our sponsors for helping area youths while participating in a fun, competitive game.”