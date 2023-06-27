LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found three dead bodies in an apartment while they were investigating a separate incident.

According to Metro, on June 27 at around 9:03 a.m., officers were called to the 9100 block of West Flamingo Road, near Flamingo and Fort Apache roads, after a man said he was attacked there. The man was reportedly bleeding from his head.

When officers arrived, they detained a person involved in the incident. While checking the area, officers found 3 dead bodies in an apartment.

There is no information at this time if the two incidents are related. This is an ongoing investigation.

