LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people were found dead in a home in southeast Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police went to the home in the 4000 block of Russian Rider Drive near East Flamingo Road and Nellis Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m., to do a welfare check and found the two bodies.

An employer reported to police that an employee had not been showing up for work, police said.

Due to suspicious circumstances, police said homicide investigators also responded to the home.