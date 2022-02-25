LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who was sleeping underneath a tree was killed when a suspected drunk driver drove up on the sidewalk, running her over, Las Vegas Metro police said.

The driver, identified as Pearl Angob, 27, of Las Vegas, was traveling south on Eastern Avenue near Lone Road around 1:45 a.m. Thursday when her car jumped the curb and “entered a landscaped area where [the woman] was asleep,” police wrote in an arrest report.

Police have not identified the woman, only referring to her as Jane Doe.

Angob’s car then ran the woman over before colliding with a tree, police said.

A responding officer said he smelled “a strong odor of alcohol” from Angob’s breath. He performed an impairment test, which she failed.

Angob told police she fell asleep before the crash, police said.

Angob was checked out for minor injuries and then taken to the Clark County Detention Center. She faces charges of failure to properly maintain travel lane or improper lane change and DUI resulting in death.

She was being held Friday on $75,000 bail.