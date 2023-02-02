LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver facing a DUI charge, who was rescued from a fiery crash on the Las Vegas Strip, appeared to be revving the car’s engine, causing the tires to spin and the vehicle to catch fire, documents obtained Thursday said.

Alexander Dawkins faces charges of DUI, failure to properly maintain a travel lane or improper lane change and owner failing to show proof of insurance, court records showed.

Police arrested Dawkins at University Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries after the Jan. 27 crash into a palm tree in the median near the Venetian Las Vegas, near Spring Mountain Road on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police believe Dawkins fell asleep, his car rolling through the intersection before colliding with a palm tree, documents released Thursday said.

“The driver of the vehicle then appeared to be pushing the accelerator on the vehicle as the engine was revving and the tires were spinning,” police said.

At the hospital, Dawkins told police he did not remember the crash. An officer noted Dawkins’ eyes “appeared to be watery and droopy.”

Dawkins is charged with DUI. Police did not say what substance they suspect he may have been under the influence of.

A Metro police officer and a bystander pulled Dawkins from the burning car.