LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A driver is accused of causing a multi-vehicle crash in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
It happened just before 7 p.m. on Friday at Evergreen Avenue and Decatur Boulevard near Charleston.
Police told 8 News Now the driver of a vehicle was traveling southbound on Decatur and veered from a traffic lane, hitting five vehicles.
The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Police also said additional drivers had minor injuries.
As of 7:54 p.m. RTC Southern Nevada reported that northbound Decatur Boulevard was closed at Dover Place, and southbound Decatur was closed at Evergreen Avenue. Drivers are urged to use other routes.