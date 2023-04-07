LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A driver is accused of causing a multi-vehicle crash in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Friday at Evergreen Avenue and Decatur Boulevard near Charleston.

Police told 8 News Now the driver of a vehicle was traveling southbound on Decatur and veered from a traffic lane, hitting five vehicles.

Police investigate five vehicle car crash at Decatur near Charleston on Friday, April 7, 2023. (RTC)

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police also said additional drivers had minor injuries.

As of 7:54 p.m. RTC Southern Nevada reported that northbound Decatur Boulevard was closed at Dover Place, and southbound Decatur was closed at Evergreen Avenue. Drivers are urged to use other routes.