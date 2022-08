LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The police dog involved in a head-on collision following a violent vehicle chase on Aug 11 has fully recovered, according to a tweet from Metro.

Boris, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois was inside a police vehicle when it was struck head-on by a man fleeing police.

Boris was taken to a veterinary hospital following the accident, and police said he is recovering well.

The K9 officer who was in the vehicle with Boris is recovering from his injuries as well police said.