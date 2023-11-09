LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police joined the Grand Prix Vice President of Event Operations and the Clark County Commission chairman to discuss preparations for the upcoming race.

According to a release, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Andrew Walsh, Las Vegas Grand Prix Vice President of Event Operations Vanessa Anthes, Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson, and Switch Senior Vice President of Sustainability Alise Porto came together to talk about public safety.

The conference took place at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 to discuss preparations for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix being held Nov. 15 through Nov. 18, 2023.