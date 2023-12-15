LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said they “disbanded” a Kanye West rave Thursday night because the event was unlicensed.

According to police, officers assisted Clark County with dispersing 200 to 300 people at an unlicensed event in the 13000 block of South Decatur Boulevard on Thursday night.

An Instagram post advertising the rave listed the address for the event as 13850 Decatur Boulevard and also included coordinates to a location just south of Las Vegas near Speed Vegas.

While the ticketing page for the event no longer lists pricing, an Instagram story by a verified account named “yzy,” said admission was $2000 and included merch. A second Instagram post showed the event’s merch.

“Ay is that [expletive] really $2000?” one comment read. “2000 for ticket is still too steep honestly,” another said.

The event was scheduled to start at midnight, with doors opening at 11 p.m.

According to police, no arrests were made while the event was dispersed.