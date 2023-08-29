LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Car thefts continue to be on the rise in the Las Vegas valley, and viral videos are driving up the numbers of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and ABC Hyundai near the 215 and Rainbow Boulevard are helping drivers increase theft protection through a software upgrade and installation of an immobilizer.

LVMPD and ABC Hyundai host a community safety event at the ABC Hyundai dealership located at 6825 Redwood Street, Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 9th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (KLAS/Lauren Negrete)

A free installation event is set for Saturday, September 9th.

Hyundai owner Labeebah Armour got a head start and had the installation done Tuesday morning.

“I don’t have to worry about anyone running off with my vehicle,” Armour said, relieved. “Just more so for peace of mind.”

An LVMPD report revealed that between April to June 2022, 224 Hyundai’s were stolen.

During the same time this year– it was 1,246.

Officers confirmed to 8 News Now that it comes down to certain models without an immobilizer and viral videos on social media.

The new immobilizer being installed prevents a car from starting if it doesn’t recognize the key fob, making sure that you are the only one in your driver’s seat.

Hyundai shop foreman Jeff Ferkin said at their location alone, there are about 20 cars at a time waiting on insurance or getting repaired after being stolen.

“We literally have cars coming in, almost on a daily basis, that are being stolen,” Ferkin said.

13 different Hyundai models from 2011 to 2022 are eligible for the upgrade.

They are listed on an LVMPD Facebook post.

Vehicles eligible for software update

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

Overall, police said from the start of the year to the end of June, 2,069 Hyundai and 1,258 Kia vehicles were stolen.

Ferkin explained the body control module will be updated at their September event.

Immobilizer “Logic” will be installed to prevent car thefts.

Good news for Armour and her sons, who she said drive her car often.

“I want to make sure they are good,” she said.

One more theft deterrent is a sticker from the dealership confirming the new upgrade.

The push-start models already have theft protection.