LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said a teen boy had been killed after attempting to cross a busy intersection in the northeast part of the valley.

It happened at the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue on Tuesday around 5:45 p.m.

Police claim the teen had been jaywalking at the time he was hit by a vehicle.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene of the crash.

Police told 8 News Now one person was taken to UMC.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) reported that the crash on Owens Ave closed the road east and west, at Nellis Blvd thru Ring Lane.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.