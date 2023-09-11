LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police cruiser was involved in a crash Monday that saw both drivers taken to an area hospital, officials say.

According to police, the collision happened at 10:32 a.m., near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Russell Road in south Las Vegas.

Investigators say the patrol vehicle and a black Lexus collided, sending both drivers to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available on the crash, and police say the incident is currently under investigation.