LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A complaint against Metro police filed by Robert Telles, a former public official charged with the Sept. 3, 2022, murder of a Las Vegas investigative journalist, was dismissed last week.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Citizen Review Board dismissed the “interaction and conformity” complaint on Wednesday without comment, records show. The dismissal indicates the board agreed with the finding of an internal affairs investigation and no further investigation is warranted.

A separate complaint filed by Brandon Toseland, the man facing a murder charge in the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son, was also dismissed. Toseland, 37, is accused of killing the boy and putting his body in a freezer. He faces a dozen charges including child abuse/neglect, kidnapping and domestic battery.

The board’s dismissal in the Telles case did not offer details of the substance of the complaint, saying only “The screening panel finds that this matter does not have sufficient merit to warrant further consideration by a hearing panel.” That language is part of the form, next to the “Dismissed” checkbox.

The complaint was filed April 13, 2023, and cites the date of the incident as Sept. 7, 2022 — the day Metro police arrested him on suspicion of murder in the stabbing of Jeff German, a Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter who had written articles about turmoil at the Clark County public administrator’s office. Telles, 46, blamed German for costing him the election with bad publicity about his inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

The place of the incident is identified as the Clark County Detention Center. No officers are identified.

At the time Telles filed the complaint, he continued to act as his own attorney. Telles followed the advice of his counsel and wouldn’t speak to the media, but then fired his lawyer. He gave a jailhouse interview to 8 News Now in which he proclaimed he was being framed and he denied killing German.

That was on Feb. 6 of this year, two months before he filed the complaint.

The dismissal in Toseland’s case identifies four Metro officers, citing an Oct. 10, 2022, incident at the detention center. Toseland was arrested on Feb. 22, 2022.

Like the Telles complaint, Toseland’s “interaction and conformity” complaint was dismissed with the indication that the board agreed with the internal investigation.

Both men remain in custody at the detention center.