LVMPD welcomed 57 new officers to the ranks on Tuesday, April 4. (Credit: LVMPD/Instagram)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department welcomed several new recruits on Tuesday.

The new officers made it official during their graduation at the Orleans Hotel and Casino Showroom.

LVMPD welcomed 57 new officers to the ranks on Tuesday, April 4. (Credit: LVMPD/Instagram)

Metro Police posted several photos on its Instagram page following the graduation.

The 49 men and 8 women began the academy in September and have brought a variety of backgrounds to the profession.

LVMPD welcomed 57 new officers to the ranks on Tuesday, April 4. (Credit: LVMPD/Instagram)

The new class of 57 graduates includes an EMT, a painter, a Zamboni operator, and even a former Chippendale’s model.

Nine of the graduates served in the U.S. Army and four of them served in the U.S. Marine Corps. The majority of the recruits have college experience, and 22 of them have completed degrees.

The class ranged in age from 22 to 39 years old.