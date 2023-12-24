LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a body found during a traffic stop in the central valley.

On Sunday around 10:45 a.m., NSP troopers conducted a traffic stop near U.S. 95 and Eastern. During the stop, the troopers noticed a body between a jersey wall and a perimeter wall along the northbound exit, police said.

The troopers went to wake the man up and found him “unresponsive.” Metro police determined that the death was “not natural,” police said.

Las Vegas Metro homicide detectives are responding to the scene.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.