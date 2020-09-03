UPDATE: Las Vegas police investigating homicide near Charleston and Nellis

Crime tape marks the scene of a homicide in an apartment complex at 5225 E. Charleston. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are on the scene of a shooting death in the east valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded early Thursday morning to the Sunset Cove apartment complex at Nellis Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard, where a woman was found with a single gunshot wound.

Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said a woman showed up outside the door of a woman she previously had a relationship with at about 4 a.m. The door was answered by a man with a handgun.

The woman pushed through the apartment door after knocking loudly. Police say the woman who entered the apartment was shot. The woman, a Black female in her early 40s, was taken to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting may have been a case of self defense, and the investigation is continuing.

Police said the woman who died was previously in a relationship with a woman who lived at the apartment.

The woman who was shot was trying to retrieve belongings.

Children were inside the apartment when the woman was shot.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

