LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen they say may be in “severe emotional distress.”

The LVMPD Missing Persons Detail said in a release that 15-year-old Kaiden Black was last seen on Aug. 1 at around 9:30 a.m. near the 300 block of North 10th Street.

Photo of Kaiden Black provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red sweatpants, and white Nike shoes. The release stated that Kaiden may possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Kaiden is described as 6 feet tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. He weighs approximately 180 pounds.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Kaiden and notify the police immediately.

Anyone with information about Kaiden and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons detail during business hours at 702-828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.