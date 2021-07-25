Las Vegas police ask public for help locating missing 18-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking the public for help locating an 18-year-old man.

Jose Duran Munoz was last seen Sunday, July 25, around 6:30 a.m. near the 3600 block of Hawaii Avenue, which is in the area of Charleston Boulevard and U.S. 95.

Jose might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police said.

He was last seen wearing a red and blue striped shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes.

Photo of Jose Duran Munoz. Courtesy: LVMPD

Anyone with information regarding Jose Duran Munoz and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during

business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.